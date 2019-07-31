Don't Miss
Home / News / Epstein arrest leaves top technology figures racing to distance themselves

Epstein arrest leaves top technology figures racing to distance themselves

By: Bloomberg Sarah McBride July 31, 2019 0

Jeffrey Epstein, the financier facing charges of sex-trafficking underage girls, had cultivated a public image over the decades as a benefactor of philanthropic and academic causes. His social circle famously included titans of Wall Street and power brokers in Washington, but his web of contacts also extended to the elite investors and entrepreneurs of Silicon ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo