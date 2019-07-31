Don't Miss
Judgments Recorded May 8, 2019

Judgments Recorded May 8, 2019

July 31, 2019

Judgments Recorded May 8, 2019 JUDGMENT SATISFIED CAMPANY, EDWARD Favor: ROCHESTER CITY COURT JUDGMENT SATISFIED, OTHER COURT ANDINO, MYKAL Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE ANGELINE FOUR ARTS LLC Favor: COMMISSIONER OF LABOR BLUE RIBBON PEST CONTROL INC Favor: COMMISSIONER OF LABOR BOCKUS, MELISSA Favor: COMMISSIONER OF LABOR C&S VENTURES INCORPORATED Favor: COMMISSIONER OF LABOR CARR, DAVID R Favor: COMMISSIONER OF LABOR DOG E WOGGYS K-9 PLAYTIME LTD Favor: COMMISSIONER OF LABOR ERTURKMEN, EJDER Favor: COMMISSIONER ...

