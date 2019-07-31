Don't Miss
By: Daily Record Staff July 31, 2019 0

Mortgages   Recorded July 16, 2019  75   NOT PROVIDED GENESEE MANAGMENT INC & GENESEE MANAGMENT INC Property Address: 1265 SCOTTSVILLE ROAD, NY Lender: CANANDAIGUA NATIONAL BANK AND TRUST COMPANY Amount: $1,350,000.00 UCPA OF THE ROCHESTER AREA INC Property Address: 77 PINNACLE ROAD, HENRIETTA NY Lender: HOUSING TRUST FUND CORPORATION Amount: $413,050.00 14420 MOSHER, BRIAN M & MOSHER, KAYLYN L Property Address: 2295 REDMAN ROAD, BROCKPORT NY 14420 Lender: ESL FEDERAL ...

