Don't Miss
Home / News / New law would bar Trump from appearing on Calif. ballot if he doesn’t disclose tax returns

New law would bar Trump from appearing on Calif. ballot if he doesn’t disclose tax returns

By: The Washington Post John Wagner July 31, 2019 0

President Donald Trump would be barred from appearing on California’s primary ballot next year if he declines to disclose his tax returns under a measure signed into law Tuesday by Gov. Gavin Newsom that could prompt other Democratic-led states to follow suit. The new law is expected to draw a high-profile court challenge, but its implications ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo