New York bans 3D-printed guns, other undetectable firearms

By: The Associated Press July 31, 2019 0

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York has banned the manufacture, sale or possession of 3D-printed guns and other types of undetectable firearms under a measure signed into law by the state’s Democratic governor. Andrew Cuomo on Tuesday also signed new rules for the safe storage of firearms in homes with children. The new rules require guns ...

