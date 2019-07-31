NY offers to delay response to request for Trump tax returns

Don't Miss
By: The Associated Press July 31, 2019 0

WASHINGTON (AP) — New York officials will agree to delay acting on a congressional request for President Donald Trump’s tax returns until there’s a ruling about whether a federal judge in Washington has jurisdiction in the matter. That’s according to a court filing Tuesday in federal court in Washington. Trump sued New York’s attorney general, tax commissioner ...

