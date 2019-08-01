Don't Miss
By: Daily Record Staff August 1, 2019 0

Deeds   Recorded July 17, 2019  70   NOT PROVIDED MAYE, ROSE M to MGIF HOLDINGS LLC Property Address: 754-757 WEST MAIN STREET, ROCHESTER NY Liber: 12211 Page: 0123 Tax Account: 120.43-2-6.001 Full Sale Price: $1.00 14420 CAPPADONIA, HEATHER M et ano to BARAKOTI, DAL B et ano Property Address: 6 LEANNA CIRCLE, BROCKPORT NY 14420 Liber: 12211 Page: 0016 Tax Account: 054.02-2-46 Full Sale Price: $147,900.00 14428 MCKAY, MARGARET R to ...

