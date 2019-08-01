Don't Miss
Home / News / Legal News / Fines, jail, probation, debt: Court policies punish the poor

Fines, jail, probation, debt: Court policies punish the poor

By: The Associated Press By TRAVIS LOLLER August 1, 2019 0

LIBERTY, Tenn. — Johnny Gibbs has been trying to get a valid driver's license for 20 years, but he just can't afford it. To punish him for high school truancy in 1999, Tennessee officials told him he would not be able to legally drive until he turned 21. He drove anyway, incurring two tickets and racking ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo