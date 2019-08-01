Don't Miss
Judgments Recorded May 10, 2019

Judgments Recorded May 10, 2019 JUDGMENT, SUPREME COURT BARTUSEK, LISA et ano 15 EMERALD HILL CIRCLE, FAIRPORT NY 14450 Favor: CANANDAIGUA NATIONAL BANK AND TRUST COMPANY Attorney: BOYLAN CODE LLP Amount: $303,646.93 CORSO, TAMMIE J 147 WISHING VIEW DRIVE APARTMENT B, WEBSTER NY 14580 Favor: DISCOVER BANK Amount: $13,980.92 GRISOFF, GREGORY 132 CRANBROOK TERRACE, WEBSTER NY 14580 Favor: DISCOVER BANK Attorney: SELIP AND STYLIANOU LLP Amount: $2,903.20 HILLIARD, TYMESE 703 AFFINITY LANE, ROCHESTER ...

