Judgments Recorded May 3, 2019

By: Daily Record Staff August 1, 2019 0

Judgments Recorded May 3, 2019 JUDGMENT, SUPREME COURT CUTINO, KEVIN 76 WEBSTER MANOR DRIVE APARTMENT 4, WEBSTER NY 14580 Favor: MIDLAND FUNDING LLC Attorney: MULLOOLY JEFFREY ROONEY AND FLYNN LLP Amount: $7,863.71 DAVIS, DANIEL A 27 CAITLIN TRAIL, WEST HENRIETTA NY 14586 Favor: DISCOVER BANK Attorney: FORSTER AND GARBUS LLP Amount: $5,414.80 FARRAND, REGINA 1445 LAKE ROAD APARTMENT FO, HAMLIN NY 14464 Favor: LVNV FUNDING LLC Attorney: FORSTER AND GARBUS LLP Amount: ...

