Judgments Recorded May 8, 2019

Judgments Recorded May 8, 2019

August 1, 2019

Judgments Recorded May 8, 2019 TRANSCRIPT OF JUDGMENT, COUNTY COURT MCMILLER, LASHAR Z 1 CANAL STREET APARTMENT 3, ROCHESTER NY 14608 Favor: NYS PEOPLE Amount: $50.00 TRANSCRIPT OF JUDGMENT, OTHER COURT LALL, TRICIA 28 STEPHEN OVAL APARTMENT D, GLEN COVE NY 11542 Favor: VELOCITY INVESTMENTS LLC Attorney: STEVEN COHEN LLC Amount: $3,030.57 TRANSCRIPT OF JUDGMENT, ROCHESTER CITY COURT COURT DAUGHTRY, ALANA et ano WILLOW DOMESTIC VIOLENCE CENTER 693 EAST AVENUE, ...

