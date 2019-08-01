Don't Miss
Liens Filed Recorded May 3, 2019

By: Daily Record Staff August 1, 2019 0

Liens Filed Recorded May 3, 2019 FEDERAL TAX LIEN VILLA, ANDREW J Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $24,345.88 LIEN RELEASE KELLER, DAVINA Favor: WOODLANDS CONDOMIUNIUMS KENNY, DAVID A Favor: GREECE TOWN OF

