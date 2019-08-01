Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Real Estate Transactions / Mortgages / Mortgages Recorded July 17, 2019

Mortgages Recorded July 17, 2019

By: Daily Record Staff August 1, 2019 0

Mortgages   Recorded July 17, 2019  66   NOT PROVIDED MAYE, ROSE M & MGIF HOLDINGS LLC Property Address: 751-757 WEST MAIN STREET, ROCHESTER NY Lender: CANANDAIGUA NATIONAL BANK AND TRUST COMPANY Amount: $258,361.42 PACER, DAVID L II Property Address: 464 ARMSTRONG STREET, WHEATLAND NY Lender: NEW YORK STATE AFFORDABLE HOUSING CORPORATION Amount: $30,000.00 ROBINSON, JEFFERY L & ROBINSON, JEFFERY L Property Address: 11 BARTLETT STREET, ROCHESTER NY Lender: CANANDAIGUA ...

