Don't Miss
Home / News / New York state prohibits local schools from arming teachers

New York state prohibits local schools from arming teachers

By: The Associated Press August 1, 2019 0

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — A new law in New York will prevent local school districts from authorizing teachers from carrying firearms on school grounds. Gov. Andrew Cuomo signed the measure into law on Wednesday. While law enforcement and school resource officers will still be allowed to carry guns, the new law will stop any local districts from ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo