NYS Advisory Committee on Judicial Ethics – Full-time judge: Opinion 19-36

By: Daily Record Staff August 1, 2019 0

New York State Advisory Committee on Judicial Ethics Full-time judge Board of directors – Credit union – Appearance at adversarial proceedings Opinion 19-36 Background: The inquiring judge asks if he may, upon assuming full-time judicial office, continue to serve on a not-for-profit credit union’s board of directors. The credit union has filed multiple foreclosure actions and claims in bankruptcy ...

