Organizers finally cancel troubled Woodstock 50 festival

By: The Associated Press Mesfin Fekadu August 1, 2019 0

NEW YORK (AP) — Woodstock 50 is officially canceled. Organizers announced Wednesday that the troubled festival that hit a series of setbacks in the last four months won’t take place next month. The three-day festival was originally scheduled for Aug. 16-18, but holdups included permit denials and the loss of a financial partner and a production company. Last ...

