Powers of Attorney filed March 18, 2019

March 18, 2019

Powers of Attorney Recorded March 18, 2019 POWER OF ATTORNEY AMERIQUEST MORTGAGE COMPANY Appoints: CITI RESIDENTIAL LENDING INC ARGENT MORTGAGE COMPANY LLC Appoints: CITI RESIDENTIAL LENDING INC BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON Appoints: BANK OF AMERICA NA BUSH, RONALD W Appoints: BUSH, MATTHEW R GRACE, DONALD J Appoints: REEVES, ROBERT D HAMLIN MEADOWS CONDOMINIUM C Appoints: DOBBINS, AUDREY SALVATI, CARLO Appoints: SABLE-SMITH, LYNNORA

