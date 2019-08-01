Don't Miss
Home / Case Digests / Second Circuit – Labor Management Relations Act: Whitehurst v. United Healthcare Workers East

Second Circuit – Labor Management Relations Act: Whitehurst v. United Healthcare Workers East

By: Daily Record Staff August 1, 2019 0

United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit Labor Management Relations Act Preemption – Claims dependent upon a collective bargaining agreement Whitehurst v. United Healthcare Workers East 18-2451-cv Judges Sack, Hall, and Droney Background: The plaintiff-union worker commenced an action alleging that her employer and her union engaged in disability-based discrimination. The district court denied the plaintiff’s motion to remand ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo