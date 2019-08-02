Don't Miss
Home / Court Calendars / Court Calendars for August 5, 2019

Court Calendars for August 5, 2019

By: Daily Record Staff August 2, 2019 0

City Court HON. ELLEN M. YACKNIN Landlord/Tenant 9:30 a.m. 1—ROC City Holdings LLC v Jordan Kettles, 273A West Ave – Lorenzo Napolitano 2—ROC City Holdings LLC v Raymond Spall, 105 Ambrose St #4 – Lorenzo Napolitano 3—ROC City Holdings LLC v Ray Williams, 166 Atkison St #2 – Lorenzo Napolitano 4—Sky Apts LLC v Edward Manila, 145 S Fitzhugh St 5-1 – ...

