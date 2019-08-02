Don't Miss
Home / News / Guilty verdict in threats to two Congress members

Guilty verdict in threats to two Congress members

By: The Associated Press August 2, 2019 0

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — A western New York man faces up to 10 years in prison after being found guilty of making threats against two Republican members of Congress last year. A jury in federal court in Buffalo found Carlos Bayon guilty Wednesday of retaliating against a public official and making interstate threats. Prosecutors said Bayon left ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo