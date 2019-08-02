Don't Miss
Home / News / Jeffrey Epstein’s bail bid hurt as court slams private guards for wealthy

Jeffrey Epstein’s bail bid hurt as court slams private guards for wealthy

By: The Washington Post Bob Van Voris and Chris Dolmetsch August 2, 2019 0

Wealthy people charged with crimes don’t have a right to be freed from jail and watched at home by private guards, the federal appeals court weighing Jeffrey Epstein’s appeal of his bail request ruled in a separate case. The U.S. Court of Appeals in New York on Thursday refused to overturn a bail ruling that kept ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo