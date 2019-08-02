Don't Miss
Home / News / Legal News / Katy Perry, others ordered to pay $2.78M for copying song

Katy Perry, others ordered to pay $2.78M for copying song

By: The Associated Press By ANDREW DALTON August 2, 2019 0

LOS ANGELES — Katy Perry, her collaborators and her record label must pay more than $2.78 million because the pop star's 2013 hit "Dark Horse" copied a 2009 Christian rap song, a federal jury decided Thursday. It was an underdog victory for rapper Marcus Gray, a relatively obscure artist once known as Flame, whose 5-year-old lawsuit ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo