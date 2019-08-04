Don't Miss
Deeds Recorded July 18, 2019

August 4, 2019

Deeds   Recorded July 18, 2019  61   NOT PROVIDED BROWER, RUTH F to BROWER, GERALD D et ano Property Address: Liber: 12211 Page: 0684 Tax Account: Full Sale Price: $1.00 BUCHIN, ROBERT L to HUGHES, MARY E Property Address: 33 RIDGEFIELD DRIVE, RIGA NY Liber: 12211 Page: 0375 Tax Account: 143.06-1-12 Full Sale Price: $60,000.00 BYRNES, ROBERT A JR to ROCHESTER REV HOLDINGS LLC Property Address: 1595 WHITNEY ROAD, ROCHESTER ...

