Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Credit Actions / Judgments / Judgments Recorded May 10, 2019

Judgments Recorded May 10, 2019

By: Daily Record Staff August 4, 2019 0

Judgments Recorded May 10, 2019 JUDGMENT SATISFIED BOATMAN, SONYA Favor: PORTFOLIO RECOVERY ASSOCIATES LLC JUDGMENT SATISFIED, COUNTY COURT BROWN, ARLENE K Favor: ONONDAGA SCHOOL OF THERAPEUTIC MASSAGE INC JUDGMENT SATISFIED, OTHER COURT APICE ENTERPRISES LLC Favor: COMMISSIONER OF LABOR BASEN INC Favor: COMMISSIONER OF LABOR C & S VENTURES INCORPORATED Favor: COMMISSIONER OF LABOR CUBIOTTI, CHERYL A Favor: COMMISSIONER OF LABOR DEHM LAW FIRM PC Favor: COMMISSIONER OF LABOR KETTLES, JAMES et ano Favor: COMMISSIONER ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo