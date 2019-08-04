Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Credit Actions / Judgments / Judgments Recorded May 11, 2019

Judgments Recorded May 11, 2019

By: Daily Record Staff August 4, 2019 0

Judgments Recorded May 11, 2019 JUDGMENT, SUPREME COURT BETHEL, LEROY 591 RAMONA STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14615 Favor: COMMISSIONER OF SOCIAL SERVICES et ano Attorney: SHEPARD ESQ, ZULEIKA Amount: $209.00 BROWN, ANTHONY C JR 911 HUDSON AVENUE, ROCHESTER NY 14621 Favor: COMMISSIONER OF SOCIAL SERVICES et ano Attorney: LANDAUER ESQ, RACHAEL Amount: $418.40 BROWN, ANTHONY C JR 911 HUDSON AVENUE, ROCHESTER NY 14621 Favor: ORTIZ, SHANNEEDA Attorney: LADAUER ESQ, RACHAEL Amount: $73.00 BROWN, ANTHONY ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo