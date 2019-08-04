Don't Miss
Judgments Recorded May 12, 2019

By: Daily Record Staff August 4, 2019 0

Judgments Recorded May 12, 2019 JUDGMENT, SUPREME COURT OQUENDO, GUILLERMO L 100 BORIQUEN PLAZA APARTMENT 306, ROCHESTER NY 14605 Favor: ADVANTAGE FEDERAL CREDIT UNION Attorney: DAVIDSON FINK LLP Amount: $5,820.51 WOLFE, MATTHEW MICHAEL 1574 NORTH GOODMAN STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14609 Favor: ADVANTAGE FEDERAL CREDIT UNION Attorney: DAVIDSON FINK LLP Amount: $18,069.46  

