Home / News / 31 killed in 2 US shootings, and it could have been worse

By: The Associated Press August 5, 2019 0

Two more people died Monday at a Texas hospital, pushing the death toll from a weekend of mass shootings to 31. It took just 30 seconds in Ohio and zero bullets in Texas for officers to stop two mass shooters in less than 24 hours this weekend. Officers gunned down the Ohio shooter at the doorstep of ...

