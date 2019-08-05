Don't Miss
Home / News / Chief Judge Janet DiFiore to receive Columbia Business School award

By: Daily Record Staff August 5, 2019 0

New York State Chief Judge Janet DiFiore is among the 2019 recipients of Columbia Business School’s Deming Cup, something traditionally reserved for leaders in the for-profit business world. She is the first government official to receive the award in its 10-year history. The award recognizes DiFiore’s pursuit of excellence throughout the New York State Unified Court System ...

