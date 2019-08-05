Don't Miss
Home / Case Digests / Appellate Division, Fourth Dept. / Fourth Department – Child custody: Santos v. Muhammed

Fourth Department – Child custody: Santos v. Muhammed

By: Daily Record Staff August 5, 2019 0

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Child Custody Visitation – Incarceration Santos v. Muhammed CAF 17-01648 Appealed from Family Court, Monroe County Background: The father appealed from an order that granted the mother sole custody of the parties’ children to the mother. At the time the mother filed the petition, the father was incarcerated pending trial on ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo