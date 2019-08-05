Don't Miss
Kidnapping defendant gets new trial

Judge gave jury incorrect instructions

By: Bennett Loudon August 5, 2019 0

An appellate court has reversed a kidnapping conviction and ordered a new trial because of a problem with the instructions given to the jury. In January 2017, Carlos A. Vail, 27, was convicted of first-degree kidnapping. He was sentenced to 18 years to life in prison by state Supreme Court Justice Elma A. Bellini. The majority included ...

