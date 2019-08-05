Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Real Estate Transactions / Mortgages / Mortgages Recorded July 19, 2019

Mortgages Recorded July 19, 2019

By: Daily Record Staff August 5, 2019 0

Mortgages   Recorded July 19, 2019  80   NOT PROVIDED 2023-3J W HENRIETTA ROAD LLC Property Address: 2024 3J WEST HENRIETTA ROAD, BRIGHTON NY Lender: REEVES, DANNY W Amount: $155,000.00 14420 BOOTH, DONALD JAMES JR & BOOTH, JUNE MARIE Property Address: 2 WEDGEWOOD COURT, BROCKPORT NY 14420 Lender: ESL FEDERAL CREDIT UNION Amount: $133,500.00 DORSEY, JEFFERY J JR Property Address: 6338 BROCKPORT SPENCERPORT ROAD, BROCKPORT NY 14420 Lender: ESL FEDERAL CREDIT ...

