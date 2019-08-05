Don't Miss
Home / News / Legal News / Talking in the workplace as Trump does can get you fired and your employer fined

Talking in the workplace as Trump does can get you fired and your employer fined

By: The Washington Post By Joe Davidson August 5, 2019 0

While President Donald Trump's remark that four congresswomen of color should "go back" to their ancestral countries was condemned as racist and wrong, similar comments by others have generated far more serious consequences. Language like Trump used is against the law in the workplace. Supervisors or colleagues who target co-workers with verbal abuse, and organizations that ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo