Don't Miss
Home / News / Legal News / US Navy SEAL and Marine face hearing on Green Beret’s death

US Navy SEAL and Marine face hearing on Green Beret’s death

By: The Associated Press August 5, 2019 0

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — A hearing is under way in a military court in Virginia to review the case against a U.S. Marine and a Navy SEAL who are charged in the 2017 hazing death of a U.S. Green Beret in Africa. Defense attorneys for Navy SEAL Tony DeDolph and Marine Mario Madera-Rodriguez told a judge ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo