Kenney Shelton Liptak Nowak LLP announces the hiring of Brendan Conley as an associate working across the firm’s various practice areas, most commonly handling matters involving self-insured and insurance defense litigation, medical, dental and professional malpractice defense litigation, business and corporate law and bankruptcy.

Conley received his B.A. from the University at Buffalo, where he majored in economics. He earned his J.D. from the University at Buffalo School of Law.