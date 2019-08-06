Don't Miss
Home / Court Calendars / Court Calendars for August 7, 2019

Court Calendars for August 7, 2019

By: Daily Record Staff August 6, 2019 0

City Court HON. ELLEN M. YACKNIN Landlord/Tenant 9:30 a.m. 1—John Farah v Kenddria Howell & Robert Ivey Jr, 1106 Lyell Ave – Burgess & Miraglia 2—Andrews Terrace Housing Development v Chablis Campbell, 125 St Paul St – Burgess & Miraglia 3—103 Wilder LLC v Dequoya Kelly, 103 Wilder St – Burgess & Miraglia 4—JDM Homes LLC v Janae Baron & Terrance Hogan, ...

