Don't Miss
Home / News / Legal News / Dartmouth settles sexual misconduct lawsuit with 9 women

Dartmouth settles sexual misconduct lawsuit with 9 women

By: The Associated Press By MICHAEL CASEY August 6, 2019 0

CONCORD, N.H. — Dartmouth College announced Tuesday that it has settled a contentious federal lawsuit with nine women who sued the school over allegations that it ignored years of harassment and assault by former psychology department professors. In a statement Tuesday, both sides say the settlement includes $14 million for students who can prove they suffered ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo