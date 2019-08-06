Don't Miss
Deeds Recorded July 22, 2019

August 6, 2019

Deeds   Recorded July 22, 2019  85   NOT PROVIDED JACKSON, JOSEPH R to BARRETT, JAMES H JR Property Address: Liber: 12212 Page: 0563 Tax Account: Full Sale Price: $124,900.00 MASSEY, ARTHUR E JR to VELAZQUEZ DIAZ, JOSE Property Address: Liber: 12212 Page: 0581 Tax Account: Full Sale Price: $1.00 MATTHEWS, SANDRA M to KLAUS, CHRISTINA et ano Property Address: Liber: 12212 Page: 0606 Tax Account: Full Sale Price: $147,000.00 NEW YORK STATE DEPARTMENT OF ...

