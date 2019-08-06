Don't Miss
Home / Case Digests / Appellate Division, Fourth Dept. / Fourth Department – Ineffective assistance of counsel: People v. Pabon

Fourth Department – Ineffective assistance of counsel: People v. Pabon

By: Bennett Loudon August 6, 2019 0

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Ineffective assistance of counsel Guilty plea – Confession – Governing law People v. Pabon KA 17-00583 Appealed from Supreme Court, Monroe County Background: The defendant had pled guilty to arson. After sentencing, he moved to vacate the judgment pursuant to Article 440 of the CPL asserting his counsel was ineffective for ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo