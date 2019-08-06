Don't Miss
Guilty plea in fatal crash

By: Daily Record Staff August 6, 2019 0

Mary Singhavong Pleads Guilty to Aggravated Vehicular Homicide Mary Singhavong, 32, pleaded guilty Tuesday to aggravated vehicular homicide for causing the death of Eric Jones. About 4:33 p.m. on Feb. 3, Singhavong was drunk when she sped on Norton Street, failed to yield the right of way to traffic on Hudson Avenue, drove through a red light, ...

