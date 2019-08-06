Don't Miss
Guilty plea vacated in gun case

Police pursuit was illegal

By: Bennett Loudon August 6, 2019 0

An appellate court has reversed a guilty plea and dismissed the indictment in a weapon case because the police pursuit of the defendant was illegal. In June 2016, Adrian Jones pleaded guilty to attempted second-degree criminal possession of a weapon. In a decision released Friday, the Appellate Division of state Supreme Court, Fourth Department, voted unanimously ...

