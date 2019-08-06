Don't Miss
By: Daily Record Staff August 6, 2019 0

Liens Filed Recorded May 13, 2019 FEDERAL TAX LIEN ADAMSKI, FRANCES C Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $16,668.36 BUDD, LATEEF R Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $24,953.07 COBBLERS CORNER OF HENRIETTA LLC Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $15,503.69 EAST PATTERN & MODEL CORP Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $65,050.18 FENTON, CHELSEA Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $26,468.47 FITZGERALD, REGINA Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $12,803.93 HARTMAN, ERIC C Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $14,576.02 JOHNSON, MARK D Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $17,310.03 JOHNSON, ROBERTA R Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $17,905.04 QUINTILE MERGER SUB II LLC Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $12,545.36 REESE, GERRY Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $12,445.77 ROGERS MANAGEMENT ...

