Lucrecia Knapp | Harter Secrest & Emery LLP

Lucrecia Knapp, senior associate in the immigration practice at Harter Secrest & Emery LLP, has been elected to serve as chair of the American Immigration Lawyers Association (AILA), Upstate New York Chapter.

AILA is the national association of immigration lawyers established to promote justice, advocate for fair and reasonable immigration law and policy, advance the quality of immigration and nationality law and practice, and enhance the professional development of its members.

In her legal practice, Knapp represents companies, universities and medical institutions on all aspects of complex and ever-changing employment-based and family-based immigration and I-9 compliance. She assists students, medical professionals, executives, athletes, artists, entrepreneurs, persons of extraordinary ability and immigrant investors in a wide range of immigration matters.