Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Real Estate Transactions / Mortgages / Mortgages Recorded July 22, 2019

Mortgages Recorded July 22, 2019

By: Daily Record Staff August 6, 2019 0

Mortgages   Recorded July 22, 2019  98   NOT PROVIDED BARRETT, JAMES H JR Property Address: Lender: MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS INC Amount: $126,161.00 CAVICCHIOLI, LOUIS J & CAVICCHIOLI, PEARL A Property Address: Lender: MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS INC Amount: $185,000.00 CHIARILLI, DONNA M Property Address: 420 CARLSAM DRIVE, IRONDEQUOIT NY Lender: IRONDEQUOIT TOWN OF Amount: $4,500.00 DESBROUGH, TAMI M Property Address: Lender: JPMORGAN CHASE BANK NA Amount: $82,353.00 DIEDRECK, ALLISON M Property Address: Lender: MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo