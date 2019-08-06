Regina Urena | Goldberg Segalla

Goldberg Segalla added associate Regina Urena to the firm’s workers’ compensation practice group in Rochester. Urena was previously with Zwicker & Associates P.C.

Urena focuses her practice on counseling and representing employers, insurers and third-party administrators in workers’ compensation matters. Urena draws on a background including litigating general liability, product liability, medical malpractice, personal injury, commercial litigation and employment and labor matters. Her clients have included major national credit card companies, other large employers and workers’ compensation insurance carriers.

Urena earned her bachelor’s degree at the University at Albany and went on to earn her J.D. at the Charlotte School of Law.