Steven Campbell | Stantec

Stantec announces the hiring of Steven Campbell as a senior environmental project manager in its environmental services practice. Based in the firm’s Rochester office, Campbell brings over 30 years of experience in regulatory compliance and planning, brownfield redevelopment and project management.

In his role at Stantec, Campbell will provide expertise to continue the expansion of environmental compliance services for industrial and manufacturing clients. He will also support delivery of a broad range of environmental services including site investigation and remediation for both the public and private sectors.