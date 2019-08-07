Don't Miss
Appeal in John Steinbeck lawsuit heard in court

By: The Associated Press By RACHEL D'ORO August 7, 2019

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Both sides had another day in court Tuesday in a family battle that has been waged for decades over who controls the works of iconic author John Steinbeck. A three-judge panel of the Ninth U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals heard arguments to an appeal by the estate of Steinbeck's late son, Thomas ...

