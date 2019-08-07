Don't Miss
Home / Court Calendars / Court Calendars for August 8, 2019

Court Calendars for August 8, 2019

By: Daily Record Staff August 7, 2019 0

City Court HON. ELLEN M. YACKNIN Landlord/Tenant 9:30 a.m. 1—Bryon C George v Kimberly Burrows & Chalamar Burrows, 143 Dove St – Paul M Aloi 2—Preserve Set LLC v Simon Hedgespeth, et al, 10 Manhattan Square Drive – William C Dedes 3—1630 Dewey Ave LLC v Christopher Robinson, et al, 1630 Dewey Ave – William C Dedes 4—1630 Dewey Ave LLC v ...

