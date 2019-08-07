Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Real Estate Transactions / Deeds / Deeds Recorded July 19, 2019

Deeds Recorded July 19, 2019

By: Daily Record Staff August 7, 2019 0

Deeds   Recorded July 19, 2019  84   NOT PROVIDED ROCSTAR DEVELOPMENT LLC to 211 W RIDGE ROAD LLC Property Address: 211 WEST RIDGE ROAD, ROCHESTER NY Liber: 12212 Page: 0362 Tax Account: 095.35-1-21.001 Full Sale Price: $70,000.00 14420 BRICE, CASSANDRA et ano to DORSEY, JEFFERY J JR Property Address: 6338 BROCKPORT SPECERPORT ROAD, BROCKPORT NY 14420 Liber: 12212 Page: 0392 Tax Account: 084.05-10-11 Full Sale Price: $135,000.00 CHINAPPI, AUGUST JOSEPH ...

