Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Real Estate Transactions / Deeds / Deeds Recorded July 23, 2019

Deeds Recorded July 23, 2019

By: Daily Record Staff August 7, 2019 0

Deeds   Recorded July 23, 2019  84   NOT PROVIDED HG BUILDERS LP to BARONE HOMES INC Property Address: PROVIDENCE DRIVE, WEBSTER NY Liber: 12213 Page: 0647 Tax Account: 050.03-1-68.003 Full Sale Price: $50,000.00 MITHANI, ALI SHAH et al to ROCHESTER CITY OF Property Address: 68-92 GENESEE STREET, ROCHESTER NY Liber: 12213 Page: 0525 Tax Account: 120.50-2-3 Full Sale Price: $1.00 14420 CLARKE, DUANE E et ano to CLARKE, DUANE E Property ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo