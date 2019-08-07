Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Credit Actions / Judgments / Judgments Recorded May 14, 2019

Judgments Recorded May 14, 2019

By: Daily Record Staff August 7, 2019 0

Judgments Recorded May 14, 2019 JUDGMENT, SUPREME COURT BACH, TIMOTHY L. 75 DUNSMERE DRIVE, ROCHESTER NY 14615 Favor: LEXINGTON AVENUE FEDERAL CREDIT UNION Attorney: FORSYTH HOWE ODWYER KALB AND MURPHY PC Amount: $2,496.91 BERLE, CASSIE 3960 WEST HENRIETTA ROAD, ROCHESTER NY 14623 Favor: LVNV FUNDING LLC Attorney: STEPHEN EINSTEIN AND ASSOCIATES PC Amount: $1,000.81 BLAKE, TERRELL 52 FRANCES STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14609 Favor: CREDIT ACCEPTANCE CORPORATION Attorney: STEPHEN EINSTEIN AND ASSOCIATES ...

